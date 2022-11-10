Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys great season

The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is shown during a match this season. Columbia finished with an 18-8 record this season.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a great season.

The Lady Cougars, under head coach Juan Bas, finished with an 18-8 record, including finishing tied for second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. Columbia and West Orange (14-10) were both 9-3 in the division. Montclair (13-6) won the division with a 10-2 record.

Columbia, seeded third, lost to No. 11 seed Watchung Hills, 25-16, 25-22, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament at Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Fardin

 

  

