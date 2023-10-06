Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys more wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Montclair, 25-21, 27-25, on Friday, Sept. 29, at home.

Zoe Hall had six kills, three blocks and three digs; Paloma Duvergne had 15 assists, three blocks and one dig; Maddy Castro had eight blocks and one kill; Jordan Magid had two kills and two blocks; Corynna Manjos had four kills and two blocks; Libby Kosik had 11 digs and one kill; Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had four kills, two blocks and one dig; and Ava Lee had one dig.

Columbia then defeated West Caldwell Tech, 25-12, 25-20, Monday, Oct. 2, at home to improve to 7-5 overall on the season. Columbia will visit West Orange on Friday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.; host Millburn on Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. and visit Colonia on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.