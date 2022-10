Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Nutley and West Essex to extend its winning streak to four matches.

Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had seven kills, Allie Harris had six kills, and Julia Roses had 20 assists and four digs in the 25-15, 25-20 home win over Nutley on Sept. 28.

Zoe Hall had four kills and five digs, Anne Sullivan had six digs, and Maddy Casto had three kills.

Reynolds-Vickberg had 10 kills, and Hall had seven kills and seven digs to lead CHS to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 home win over West Essex on Sept. 29. Casto had seven kills, Roses had 26 assists, Sullivan and Jamie Fardin each recorded five digs, and Harris had six kills.

The winning streak ended with a 27-25, 25-22 loss at Montclair on Sept. 30. Sullivan had nine kills, Roses had nine assists, Paloma Duvergne had seven assists, Harris had six kills, and Hall and Casto each had five kills.

Harris had five kills, Roses had five assists, and Sullivan had four digs in the 25-17, 25-13 win at West Caldwell Tech on Monday, Oct. 3.

CHS improved to 9-3 on the season.