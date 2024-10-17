Columbia HS girls volleyball team gears up for ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars will host a first-round match on Thursday, Oct. 17, against either No. 11 seed Newark Academy, No. 22 seed Arts or No. 27 seed North Star. If the Cougars win, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the higher-seed school.

The Cougars won at West Orange, 25-18, 25-18, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division match. Senior Lucy Hummel had 19 assists. Senior Corynna Manjos posted 11 kills, senior Libby Kosik had 10 digs, senior Frannie Behaylo had five kills and senior Ava Lee had four digs.

Columbia lost at Montclair, 25-19, 25-18, in a divisional match on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kosik had 15 digs, Manjos had eight kills and six digs, Hummel recorded 13 assists, senior Maddie Kaplan posted five kills, Behaylo notched four kills and Lee collected four digs. The Cougars moved to a 10-3 record on the season.