Columbia HS girls volleyball team keeps up winning ways

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team continued its winning ways last week.

CHS won three of four matches to improve to 6-2 through Sept. 24.

Columbia defeated Cedar Grove, 25-13, 25-21, on Sept. 20 at CHS. Senior Allie Harris had seven kills, junior Anne Sullivan had eight digs, and senior Julia Roses had 11 assists to lead CHS. Junior Zoe Hall also had five kills.

Columbia lost to West Orange on Sept. 22 at CHS. Columbia lost the first set, 25-21, and won the second set, 26-24. West Orange won the third set, 25-20. Sophomore Maddy Casto and Harris each had six kills and four blocks, Sullivan had 13 digs, Roses had 19 assists, and senior Julianne Hatton-Henigan had five blocks. Sophomore Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had three digs, and sophomore Corynna Manjos had two digs.

Columbia defeated Bloomfield in three sets, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, on Sept. 23 at Bloomfield. Hall had eight kills and 10 digs, Sullivan had 14 digs, Roses posted 25 assists, Hatton-Henigan had four kills and three digs, Casto had five kills and two blocks, and Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills and two digs.

Harris had four kills and three blocks in the 25-9, 25-11 win over BelovED Charter on Sept. 24. Junior Anabel Marks had seven assists, and junior Paloma Duvergne had six assists.