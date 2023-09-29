Columbia HS girls volleyball team moves to 5-3 on the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-22, Friday, Sept. 22, at home to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Zoe Hall, Corynna Manjos and Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg each had six kills; Annie Sullivan had six digs; and Paloma Duvergne had 14 assists to lead the Cougars. Hall and Libby Kosik each had five digs. Duvergne also had three digs.

Columbia also defeated Bloomfield in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Bloomfield.

In earlier action, Columbia defeated Payne Tech, 25-13, 25-19, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Payne Tech in Newark; and lost to West Orange, 25-14, 25-27, 25-15, Thursday, Sept. 21, at home.