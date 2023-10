MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 24 West Caldwell Tech, 25-19, 25-10, in the third preliminary round on Thursday, Oct. 12, and lost to eighth-seeded West Orange, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, Oct. 13, to move to a 9-9 overall record this season.