Columbia HS girls volleyball team tops East Side in state tournament first round

The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is shown during a match this season.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 14 seed Newark East Side, 25-11, 25-13, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, at CHS.

Columbia improved to 18-7 on the season and was scheduled to host No. 11 seed Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed Union City and No. 7 seed Union in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The final is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

