Columbia HS girls volleyball team’s chemistry is key to winning

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team has enjoyed a terrific season so far. The Cougars had a six-match winning streak that was snapped with a home loss to West Essex on Monday, Oct. 7, to move to a 9-2 overall record on the season.

Despite losing two key players to graduation in outside hitter/opposite Zoe Hall and setter/opposite Paloma Duvergne, the Cougars have been quite impressive. Everyone on the varsity, including swing players who play both varsity and junior varsity, is either a junior or senior.

Lucy Hummel, a senior setter, is in her first full-time stint on the varsity. “She is doing a great job running the floor, averaging in the area of 16 assists a match,” CHS head coach Juan Bas said.

The captains are senior outside hitter Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg, senior outside hitter Corynna “Coco” Manjos, senior middle blocker Maddy Casto and senior Libby Kosik.

Casto is committed to SUNY-New Paltz.

“The seniors on the team are all part of the freshman team in 2021 that went undefeated and won the 2021 Payne Tech JV Tournament,” Bas said.

As the Cougars entered a pivotal week, Bas has been impressed by his team so far.

“I knew we’d be competitive and there are lots of things to improve upon, but, so far, we’re looking good and one of the contenders in the Liberty Division. This week (Monday, Oct. 7, to Thursday, Oct. 10) is going to be a tough test, as we face West Essex (home), West Orange (away, Tuesday, Oct. 8) and Montclair (away, Wednesday, Oct. 9).

The team chemistry has been a key to the team’s success.

“It’s really a team collaboration,” Bas said. “Their collective experience on this team and in their respective club teams really comes well together. We dialogue in practice and we try to make sure they get what they need to get stronger and rise to the next level. We’re versatile as well. Our front row can play across the net. Of particular note is junior middle blocker Jordan Magid. She plays as a middle, but she can hit outside, serves well and has developed her back-row game as well. And she’s always asking questions and has improved immensely since her freshman year. There’s still plenty of volleyball left this season but, next year, she’s going to be an exemplary role model for the younger girls who move up to varsity.”

Bas also praised the captains, especially Manjos. “She’s got a volleyball IQ that exceeds any coach’s expectations and she is a tremendous asset,” Bas said of Manjos. “She has a player’s passion and talent and a coach’s eye and level-headedness.”

Reynolds-Vickberg, Casto and Kosik also have been solid contributors.

“Sinikka recently jumped up to No. 3 all-time in kills since I was reappointed to varsity coach in 2011,” Bas said. “She leads by example. Casto leads the team in blocks and has an infectious positivity that elevates her teammates. Kosik, another quiet leader, gets it done in the back court. Composed, skilled and, for me, one of the best libero in our division, Libby offers a security to her team that allows the others to just play.”

The Cougars hope to win the divisional title, Bas said. “If we can accomplish that, I’ll be extremely happy for the team and proud of them. I’d really like to send the seniors off with a title. In the county and state tournaments, if we can get a good run, stay injury-free and go beyond where we ended in both tournaments last year, I’ll be happy. If we get beyond that, we’ll take it one match at a time and push through as far as we can get.”

