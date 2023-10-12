Columbia HS girls volleyball teams gears up for Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team earned the No. 9 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a third preliminary round match on Thursday, Oct. 12, against the winner between No. 24 West Caldwell Tech and No. 25 Newark Tech.

If the CHS Cougars win, they will visit No. 8 seed West Orange in the first round on Saturday, Oct. 14. Columbia lost both Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division meetings this season to West Orange, including on Friday, Oct. 6, at West Orange by scores of 28-26, 25-21, to move to an 8-6 overall record.

Earlier in the week, Columbia defeated West Caldwell Tech, 25-12, 25-20, in a crossover divisional match at home on Monday, Oct. 2, and defeated Payne Tech, 25-22, 25-21, Wednesday, Oct. 4, in a divisional match at home.