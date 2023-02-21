Columbia HS girls wrestlers excel at regions, advance to state tourney

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia High School’s Dakota Dallison and Blair Rodriguez enjoyed fine showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2 Region girls state wrestling tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Dallison, a senior, took second place in the 120-pound class and Rodriguez, a junior, took third place in the 107-pound class.

Dallison and Rodriguez earned berths in the NJSIAA’s girls state championships at Phillipsburg on Sunday, Feb. 26. The top four finishers in the region tournaments earned berths. The state championship bouts will be held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4.

Here are CHS boys wrestling head coach Mike Freedman’s comments on Dallison and Rodriguez:

“Blair Rodriquez took third in the region to advance to the state tournament . Blair won four matches at regions. Blair is a first-year wrestler and is already in the top 12 in the state of New Jersey. It is amazing how quickly Blair has picked up the sport I give tremendous credit to our girls coach, current college wrestler and former state champ, Bella Serrano. Coach Serrano has helped Blair so much and she deserves all the coaching credit for Blair’s success.

“Our most accomplished girls wrestler is senior Dakota Dallison. Dakota is the first girl in CHS history to make the region finals. Like Blair, she is already top 12 in the state of New Jersey, and both have a chance to medal on the podium. Dakota is a four-year wrestler for CHS. I’m so happy she qualified for the state tournament. She was so close her sophomore year – one match away and the past two years she battled injuries and some setbacks and put together a strong region tournament to make the finals. The coaches are very happy she accomplished her goals.

“This was a banner day for our girls and this should continue to grow our girls program after the success this season.”

Photos Courtesy of Mike Freedman