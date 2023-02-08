Columbia HS grad and UConn track star Terrel Williams earns Big East honor

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Big East conference has announced University of Connecticut indoor track-and-field team members Terrel Williams and Travis Snyder in the weekly Big East awards recently.

From the Battle in Beantown, in Boston, Mass., both Williams, a 2020 Columbia High School graduate, and Snyder, of Saco, Maine, put up record-breaking results. Williams broke his previous record in the 60-meter hurdles with a 7.73 time. That time is the second fastest time in UConn history and ranks No. 6 in the NCAA. Williams, a junior, was awarded the Male Track Athlete of the Week.

Snyder also hit the record charts coming out of the Battle in Beantown meet. In the pole vault, Snyder finished with a 5.30m result. That jump ranks him 26th of all NCAA jumpers. Additionally, he finished first in the event and currently has the top two Big East jumps. Snyder was awarded the Male Field Athlete of the Week.

Photo Courtesy of UConn Athletics