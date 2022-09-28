Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.

This year’s induction class is as follows:

David Durkin, lacrosse, posthumously, Class of 1989.

Brian McGuire, football, Class of 1989.

Alex Sansiviero, soccer, Class of 1989.

Danielle Gechtman, soccer, Class of 1991.

Bridgette Ingram, track and field, Class of 1999.

Annemarie LeDonne, fencing, Class of 2001.

Jessica Simmonds, basketball, Class of 2001.

Charles Mills, Peter Cross Award recipient.

Frank Mustilli, Coach Award recipient.

1960 boys cross-country team.

For more information, contact Ed Manigan at emanigan@gmail.com.