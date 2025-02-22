Columbia HS indoor track and field teams enjoy strong showings at state sectional meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The girls team finished in sixth place overall with 21 points, based on the top-six finishers in each event. The boys team placed 11th overall with seven points.

On the girls’ side, junior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 16.04 seconds. Ameli Witherspoon was 10th in 5:54.39 and fellow sophomore Elizabeth Poutre was 15th in 6:05.60.

Junior Maya Kurland took second place in the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:19.06. The team comprised junior Anna Cooper, senior Margaret McManus, sophomore Sydney Kwan and Monagle

Cooper was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.13.

Freshman Amalia Mullen was 14th in 13:43.37 and junior Kendall Waite was 14:17.46 in the 3,200-meter run.

For the boys team, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene took third place in 1:59.85 in the 800-meter run, while senior Jeremy Donoghue was 17th in 2:10.02 and freshman Nathan Simonich was 18th in 2:10.20.

Junior Leo Klint took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:52.26, while sophomore Abe Hoffmann was 10th in 10:40.55.

The 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place in 3:37.40. The team comprised junior Nate Wack, senior Miles Strother, junior Kevin Deves and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

In the 1,600-meter run, senior Asa Glassman was 12th in 4:45.85, senior Dylan Little was 16th in 4:52.46 and senior Henry Martin was 22nd in 4:59.07.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Track and Field