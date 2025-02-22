Columbia HS indoor track and field teams enjoy strong showings at state sectional meet

Keira Monagle shows her gold medal in the 1,600 meters at the Essex County Championships on Jan. 26 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The girls team finished in sixth place overall with 21 points, based on the top-six finishers in each event. The boys team placed 11th overall with seven points.

On the girls’ side, junior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 16.04 seconds. Ameli Witherspoon was 10th in 5:54.39 and fellow sophomore Elizabeth Poutre was 15th in 6:05.60. 

Junior Maya Kurland took second place in the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:19.06. The team comprised junior Anna Cooper, senior Margaret McManus, sophomore Sydney Kwan and Monagle

Cooper was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.13. 

Freshman Amalia Mullen was 14th in 13:43.37 and junior Kendall Waite was 14:17.46 in the 3,200-meter run.

For the boys team, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene took third place in 1:59.85 in the 800-meter run, while senior Jeremy Donoghue was 17th in 2:10.02 and freshman Nathan Simonich was 18th in 2:10.20. 

Junior Leo Klint took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:52.26, while sophomore Abe Hoffmann was 10th in 10:40.55. 

The 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place in 3:37.40. The team comprised junior Nate Wack, senior Miles Strother, junior Kevin Deves and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

In the 1,600-meter run, senior Asa Glassman was 12th in 4:45.85, senior Dylan Little was 16th in 4:52.46 and senior Henry Martin was 22nd in 4:59.07.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Sunday, Feb. 23.

