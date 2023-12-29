Columbia HS indoor track and field teams impress at Super Essex Conference championships

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Columbia High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed a stellar showing at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

The boys and girls teams each finished in second place.

The girls team had 74 team points. Montclair High School finished in first place with 103 points.

Mae Dowling, a senior, won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 25.76 seconds) and the 1,600-meter run (5:15.80), senior and Rutgers-bound Madison Stevens won the shot put at 40 feet, 1 ¾ inches, senior Gianna Green won the high jump at 5-2 and sophomore Maya Kurland won the pole vault at 7 feet to lead Columbia.

Green took second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.61.

Keira Monagle, a sophomore, took third place in the 800-meter run in 2:32.11 and she took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:36.52. Sally O’Sullivan, a senior, took sixth place in the 1,600 in 5:41.23. Penda Fall, a junior, took fifth place in the high jump at 4-8.

The boys team had 50.5 team points. Livingston won the title with 82 points.

Steven Memo, a senior, won both the 55-meter hurdles (7.84) and the high jump (5-10) and the sprint medley relay team won in 15:26.38 to pace Columbia.

Zhamir Rowan, a senior, took third place in the 55-meter hurdles (7.95), sixth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.77 and fourth place in the high jump at 5-8. In the 1,600-meter run, Christian Caravetta took third place in 4:41.00 and fellow sophomore Leo Klint took sixth place in 4:47.43. Samuel Medd, a junior, took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:30.97. Miracle Okoli, a senior, took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6.