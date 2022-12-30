Columbia HS indoor track teams give good efforts at SEC meet, girls finish in first place

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 23.

The girls team took first place and the boys team took third place in the American Division.

Here are their notable performances.

On the girls side, junior Mae Dowling took first place in 2:29.09, freshman Keira Monagle took ninth place in 2:46.94 and freshman Caroline Shaw took 10th place in 2:50.99 in the 800-meter finals.

In the 1,600-meter finals, Dowling took first place in 5:24.10, and junior Sally O’Sullivan took second place in 5:38.52.

In the 3,200-meter finals, freshman Kendall Waite took third place in 13:34.20, and freshman Gwendolyn Butkus took fifth place in 14:25.85.

In the 55-meter hurdles finals, junior Gianna Green took fifth place in 9.81, and sophomore Penda Fall took sixth place in 9.91.

In the high jump finals, Green took first place at 5-2, and Fall took second place at 4-8.

In the shot put finals, junior Madison Stevens took second place at 39-7 3/4.

On the boys side, in the high jump finals, junior Zhamir Rowan took first place at 6 feet; junior Steve Memo took fifth place at 5 feet, 8 inches; and senior Austin Walton took eighth place at 5-6.

In the 55-meter hurdles finals, Memo took third place in 8.1 seconds, Walton took fourth place in 8.14 and Rowan took seventh place in 8.56.

In the 400-meter finals, senior Zachary Taylor took 11th place in 54.57, and junior Henry Cooper took 12th place in 54.84.

In the 1,600-meter finals, freshman Christian Caravetta took seventh place in 5 minutes, 4.84 seconds; junior Angus Sim took 12th place in 5:14.89; and senior Finnian Williams took 14th place in 5:18.96.

In the 3,200-meter finals, sophomore Samuel Medd took second place in 10:34.04, and sophomore Asa Glassman took third place in 10:45.55.

In the shot put finals, senior Darien Waite took third place at 45-9, senior Connor Wynne took fifth place at 39-8 and senior Charles Lang-Weber took ninth place at 34-10.5.