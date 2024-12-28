Columbia HS indoor track teams give good efforts at the Season Opener

Connect on Linked in

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Essex County Track Coaches Association’s Season Opener Invitational on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

The following are their varsity highlights:

Boys

Junior Christian Caravetta took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 31.73 seconds.

Sophomore Parker Howell took 10th place in the pole vault at 8-0.

The 4×400-meter relay team took 10th place in 3:43.81.

Junior Kevin Roth Deves took 12th in the long jump at 18 feet, 9 inches. He also took 17th in the high jump at 5-4.

Junior Miles Artis took 13th place in the 400-meter dash in 53.06.

Freshman Nathan Simonich took 17th place in the 800-meter run in 2:06.85.

Girls

In the 800-meter run, junior Keira Monagle took fifth place in 2:30.54 and junior Gwendolyn Butkus took ninth place in 2:33.77.

The 4×400-meter relay team placed seventh in 4:26.05.

Junior Anna Cooper took 10th place in 1:03.02.

Senior Pendall Fall took 12th place in the high jump at 4-8.

Sophomore Sydney Kwan took 17th in 27.65 and sophomore Kuylyn Latney was 20th in 27.87 in the 200-meter dash.

Junior Riley Rucker was 18th in the 1,600-meters in 5:52.36.