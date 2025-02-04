Columbia HS indoor track teams post fine county efforts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Individual Championships on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

On the boys’ side, Columbia took fourth place in the team standings, while the CHS girls team took seventh place.

The following are the CHS’ top performances:

Boys

Sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene took first place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 32.99 seconds and he also took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2:03.28.

Junior Leo Klint took first place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:59.09 and he took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:35.86.

The 4×800-meter relay team of senior Henry Martin, junior Dylan Little, sophomore Dominic Simonetti and freshman Tommy Walmsley took first place in 9:00.70.

Senior Asa Glassman took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:06.81. Junior Christian Caravetta took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:36.10.

Sophomore Abe Hoffman took fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:23.05.

Sophomore Parker Howell took fifth place in the pole vault at 9 feet.

Girls

Junior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5:10.98. The 4×800-meter relay team of freshmen Kate Calhoon, Ellie Horwitz, Amalia Mullen and junior Ayla Katz took first place in 11:35.25. Junior Riley Rucker took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:12.08.

Junior Maya Kurland took fourth place in the pole vault at 7-6.

The 4×400-meter relay team of sophomore Sydney Kwan, freshmen Lucy Deiboldt, junior Anna Cooper and Monagle took fifth place in a time of 4:18.93.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field