Columbia HS indoor track teams solid at SEC meet and state Meet of Champs

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed solid performances at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

The following are their top-six results:

Girls

Junior Maya Kurland took third place in the pole vault at 7 feet.

Junior Anna Cooper took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 01.19 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:21.93. The runners were sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Caroline Shaw, sophomore Eirlys Williams and Cooper.

Boys

The distance medley team took first place in 11:52.62. The runners were senior William Emmons, junior Maddox Williams, and seniors Anwar Salaam-Bey and Henry Martin.

Sophomore Parker Howell took fourth place at 9-0 and freshman James Kemp took sixth place at 7-0 in the pole vault.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:35.34. The runners were juniors Nathaniel Wack, Landon Finlay and Kevin Deves, and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

Sophomore Abe Hoffmann took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.91.

The novice sprint medley team took second place in 4:02.80. The runners were seniors Avery Saintbon, Malachi Liberato, Damian Brown, and freshman Tommy Walmsley.

Taber-Kewene and the boys 4×800-meter relay team competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Facility on Sunday, March 2. Sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene placed 15th out of 28 competitors in the 800-meter run in 1:57.70. The 4×800-meter relay team of junior Leo Klint, senior Asa Glassman, junior Christian Caravetta and Taber-Kewene placed fifth out of 23 teams in 8:09.67.