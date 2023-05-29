Columbia HS lacrosse seniors honored for college choices

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Four Columbia High School senior lacrosse players recently were honored during a ceremony announcing their college commitments.

For the boys, Cole Abel will attend Division III Kenyon College in Ohio and Sam Busch will attend Division III Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.

For the girls, Jamie Fardin will attend Division I Elon University in North Carolina and Julianne Hatton-Henigan will attend Division III Denison University in Ohio.

Photos Courtesy of Patrick Henigan