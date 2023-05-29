Columbia HS lacrosse seniors honored for college choices

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS lacrosse seniors honored for college choices

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Seated from left are: Columbia senior lacrosse players Cole Abel, who will attend Kenyon College in Ohio; Julianne Hatton-Henigan, who will attend Denison University in Ohio; Jamie Fardin, who will attend Elon University in North Carolina; and Sam Busch, who will attend Rochester Institute of Technology. Standing from left are: Columbia boys head lacrosse coach Dylan Heningburg; Columbia girls head lacrosse coach Steve Ramos; and Columbia boys assistant lacrosse coach Cassius Christie.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Four Columbia High School senior lacrosse players recently were honored during a ceremony announcing their college commitments.

For the boys, Cole Abel will attend Division III Kenyon College in Ohio and Sam Busch will attend Division III Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. 

For the girls, Jamie Fardin will attend Division I Elon University in North Carolina and Julianne Hatton-Henigan will attend Division III Denison University in Ohio.

Photos Courtesy of Patrick Henigan

 

Columbia HS lacrosse seniors honored for college choices added by on
View all posts by Editor →