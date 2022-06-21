Columbia HS’ Madison Stevens takes second place in shot put at state track-and-field Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School sophomore Madison Stevens finished a great track-and-field season.

Stevens took second place in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Meet of Champions at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 18.

Stevens threw 41 feet, 8 inches, finishing behind Demarest’s Casey Sullivan, who won at 42-1 ½.

This past winter in the indoor season, Stevens won the shot put at the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

This spring, Stevens won the shot put at three major meets: the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships (41-4); the Essex County individual championships (42-7) and the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 championships (40-11). She also teamed with Nora Brown to win the shot put at the Essex County relay championships.

Photo Courtesy of Taylor Iraggi/CHS track-and-field head coach.