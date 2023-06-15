Columbia HS’ Madison Stevens wins shot put at Group 4 track meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School junior track and field standout Madison Stevens took first place in the shot put at both the sectional and state Group 4 championships.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Stevens won the girls shot put event with a throw of 40 feet, 9 inches.

At the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 10, Stevens won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, ½ inch.

Stevens advanced to the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at Franklin HS on Wednesday, June 14. The top two finishers in each event from each group automatically advanced to the Meet of Champions. The next two finishers from each site, Franklin and Delsea High School, and the next 18 best performances from across all the Groups advanced as wildcards.

At the sectionals, the CHS girls team placed 11th overalls with 21 points.

Here are the other CHS girls top six finishes at the sectionals:

Discus: third place: Stevens, 109 feet, 3 inches.

High jump: fourth place: junior Gianna Green, 5 feet, 2 inches.

100-meter hurdles: sixth place: Green, 15.60 seconds.

The CHS boys team placed 10th overall with 16 ½ points at the sectionals.

Here are the boys top six finishes:

110-meter hurdles: third place: junior Steven Memo, 14.61.

Long jump: third place: junior Zhamir Rowan, 22 feet, 6 inches; sixth place: Austin Walton, 21-6 ¼.

High jump: fifth place: senior Phill Darcelin, 6 feet.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships.

In addition to winning the shot put, Stevens took eighth place in the discus at the Group 4 state meet with a throw of 109-0. Green was the other CHS competitor at the Group 4 state meet. She took fourth place in the high jump at 5-2 and 17th place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.68.

Memo, Walton, Darcelin and Rowan competed at the Group 4 state meet for the CHS boys.

In the long jump, Rowan took seventh place at 21-9 and Walton took ninth place at 21-7. Memo took 14th place in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.95. Darcelin took 15th place in the high jump at 5-10.

Stevens will compete in the shot put and discus; Rowan and Walton will compete in the long jump; and Green will compete in the high jump at the Meet of Champions.

Photo Courtesy of CHS Track and Field