Columbia HS senior athletes announce college decisions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Photos, hugs, and best wishes were given to more than two dozen graduating Columbia High School student-athletes at a special college announcement ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, in the school’s cafeteria.

“This is a great day to be a Cougar,” said Rich Porfido, district supervisor of athletics and activities. “Our student-athletes are moving on, but once a Cougar always a Cougar.”

“Our student athletes bring such great pride to Columbia High School and our school district,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, acting superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “We thank them, their families, and their coaches for all they have done in being a part of our athletics program, and we wish our graduating student-athletes continued success as they compete in college, both in the classroom and in the sports arena.”

Family members, coaches and teammates posed for photos with the student-athletes, all of whom will be continuing in their sport when they go to college. The graduating student-athletes who were honored were:

Talia Baptiste, basketball, Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Orlando Shin, baseball, Bard College.

Na’Asia Coleman, track and field, Essex County College.

Samantha Stein, softball, West Chester University.

Gianna Green, track and field, Monmouth University.

Stevenson Memo, football, Fork Union Military Academy.

Max Archer, football, Morehouse College.

Laura Legros, track and field, Saint Elizabeth University.

Madison Stevens, track and field, Rutgers University.

Declan Cavanaugh, lacrosse, Wheaton College.

Iliocson Exantus, soccer, Union College of Union County.

Zhamir Rowan, football and track and field, Bloomsburg University.

Miracle Okoli, track and field, Marist College.

Olivia Fitzsimmons, women’s lacrosse, Salisbury University.

Ryan Duval, football, Monroe College.

Jeff Janvier, soccer, Essex County College.

Godson Destin, soccer, Essex County College.

William Beane-Rosenberg, soccer, Bard College.

Reno Spagnoli, baseball, Seton Hall University.

Jared Carlucci, baseball, Rutgers University.

Alex Mandell, baseball, Anna Maria College.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Athletics