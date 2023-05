MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School track and field standout and shot putter Madison Stevens enjoyed a stellar showing at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Friday, April 28.

Stevens, a junior, finished in eighth place in a highly-competed field. She threw 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Britannia Johnson of Jamaica took first place at 46 feet, 3/4 inch.

