Columbia HS softball downs Colts Neck

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team defeated Colts Neck, 4-3, at the Black and Gold Invitational on April 20 at Panther Park in Cedar Grove to improve to 6-4 overall on the season.

Junior Charlotte Klepesch had a single and two RBI and senior Ellie Martin and sophomore Abby Coulter each had a single and an RBI to lead the Cougars. Trailing 3-1, Columbia rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Claire Shupe pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and no walks.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Caldwell, 19-6, April 16, in Caldwell. Senior Sam Stein went 3-for-5 with a run; Klepesch went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored; senior Addison Secor went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run, three RBI and one run scored; Martin went 2-for-5 with an RBI; and freshman Elyse Hermes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Shupe struck out six over 4 ⅓ innings for the win.

The two teams met again on April 19 at Meadowland Park. Caldwell won, 6-3, at Meadowland Park.

CHS began the week with a tough 1-0 loss at Cedar Grove on April 15.

Photo by Joe Ungaro