Columbia HS softball pitcher Claire Shupe commits to Boston University

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School junior pitcher Claire Shupe has committed to play softball for Boston University.

Shupe is the first CHS softball player to commit to a Division 1 program since 2012.

In 2024, Shupe was named First Team All–Super Essex Conference, First Team All–Essex County and Second Team All–State Group 4. During her two years at CHS, she has pitched 221 innings, allowing 57 earned runs for an earned run average of 1.81, along with 280 strikeoutsand.

The Boston University Terriers were Patriot League champions in 2023 and 2024, advancing to the NCAA Tournament both years. In 2024, the team ended the season ranked No. 21 in the final Division 1 Softball Top 25 poll and No. 23 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 poll.

Photo Courtesy of Mason Levinson