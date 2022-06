MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team boasted four players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

Second team:

Mady Rowell, junior.

Tess Schram, junior.

Honorable mention:

Maisie Pietruski, sophomore.

Liza Erickson, senior.

Columbia finished with an 11-13 overall record, including 4-7 in the American Division, which is the highest division in the conference.

Photo By Steve Ellmore.