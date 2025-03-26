Columbia HS softball program marks 50th season with celebration set for March 29

The following article was submitted by the Columbia High School Softball Boosters Club.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The spring of 2025 marks the 50th season of the Columbia High School softball program.

In 1974, a group of 13 young women comprised the official CHS varsity softball team. The first Columbia Cougars team finished with an undefeated season, going 10-0, and were the only undefeated CHS athletic team of the 1973-74 school year.

The 1970s saw the Cougars dominate. Throughout the first four years of the program, all coached by Tom Ruggerio, the team’s record was 72-14. In 1975, they placed second in the Big 10 Conference. A Junior Varsity team was added in 1977. In 1979 they won the State Sectional title, a feat not repeated until the 2023 squad did it.

Ruggerio would serve as head coach for the first 12 seasons, then Charles Taylor took over the head coaching duties for the next 16 seasons. More head coaches would fill the role over the years, until 2014 when the current head coach, Cliff Smith, came on board. Smith has powered the team to an impressive 129-101 record in his tenure.

Smith says, “The Columbia High School softball program carries fifty years of tradition, resilience, and impact on generations of

athletes. I have been lucky enough to lead this great program for 11 seasons now and it has been a true blessing.

“Since its founding, the program has seen major changes, from the evolution of equipment and rules to the increasing recognition and support for women’s sports. Each decade has brought new challenges and triumphs, with dedicated coaches, players, and supporters helping to grow the program into what it is today.

“The legacy of such a program is measured in the alumni who have gone on to lead, mentor, and inspire in their own ways—whether in sports, coaching, or life beyond the field. It’s in the traditions passed down, the rivalries that fuel competition, and the memories shared by athletes who wore the uniform with pride.”

Columbia High School alumna Lisa Rott, a member of the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame, says, “In 1977, as a freshman, I pitched every game and our record that season was 22-3. There were many postseason titles and accolades, but none of that mattered. Title IX had only happened in 1972. We were still paving the way, looking for acceptance of women in sport. What I remember is learning teamwork and leadership skills, developing life-long friendships, and embracing physical activity.”

To celebrate the 50th season, a fundraiser and trivia night will be held on Saturday, March 29, at the Woodland in Maplewood, 60 Woodland Road, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. A fee is charged. All past, present and future softball families—as well as former players—are invited to attend.

Tickets may be purchased at https://givebutter.com/50seasonsofcolumbiasoftball.

CHS softball’s 50th season kicks off with an away game at Bloomfield High School on Tuesday, April 1, at 4 p.m. The first home game is Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m. versus Caldwell at Meadowland Park in South Orange.

Note: Although the program launched in 1974, the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.