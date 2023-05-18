Columbia HS softball team advances to ECT semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament for the first time since 1981.

The fourth-seeded Cougars, under head coach Cliff Smith, defeated fifth-seeded Caldwell 7-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 13, at Meadowland Park field. Sam Stein went 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs; Claire Shupe went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs; Juliette Licata went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and a run; and Eva Clevenger went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Mady Rowell pitched six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10 for the win. Shupe pitched one inning with three strikeouts.

The Cougars, who improved to 14-7 overall, will face top-seeded Mount Saint Dominic in the semifinals on Friday, May 19, at Ivy Hill Park in Newark at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Cedar Grove against No. 3 seed Livingston on Friday, May 19, at Ivy Hill Park at 5 p.m. The final will be held on Saturday, May 20, at Ivy Hill Park, at 7 p.m. In previous action, the Cougars defeated Governor Livingston 3-2 on Tuesday, May 9. Shupe went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI, and Clevenger went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple. Shupe pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits.

Columbia lost to Livingston 9-3 on Wednesday, May 10, at Meadowland Park field. Licata went 2-for-4 with two singles, Clevenger had a home run and two RBI, and Shupe went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI.

CHS fell at West Essex 1-0 on Thursday, May 11, in North Caldwell.