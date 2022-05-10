Columbia HS softball team advances to ECT quarerfinals

By on

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team defeated Caldwell, 10-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, April 4. 

Maisie Pietruski went 1-for-2 with a single and three RBIs, and Mady Rowell went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Tess Schram had a single and an RBI. Rowell was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit over five innings, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Columbia was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Nutley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 10. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed Livingston and No. 7 seed West Essex in the semifinals on Friday, May 13, at Seton Hall University’s Mike Sheppard Sr. Stadium.

  

