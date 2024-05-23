Columbia HS softball team begins defense of sectional title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team is looking to defend its New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship.

The Cougars, under head coach Cliff Smith, received the No. 3 seed and were scheduled to host No. 14 seed Kearny in the first round on Wednesday, May 22. Livingston is the No. 1 seed. Last season, the Cougars defeated Livingston in the sectional final at Livingston, winning a sectional title for the first time since 1977.

If the Cougars defeated Kearny in the first round, they will host the winner of No. 6 seed Ridgewood and No. 11 seed Union City in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28.

The Cougars lost to top-seeded Mount St. Dominic, 3-0, in the Essex County Tournament semifinals on Friday, May 17, at Ivy Hill Park at Seton Hall University. Columbia moved to a 14-9 record on the season.

Columbia lost to Livingston in both Super Essex Conference–American Division meetings this season. They lost, 5-2, Thursday, April 11, at Meadowland Park and lost at Livingston, 10-1, Wednesday, May 8.