Columbia HS softball team begins state tournament play

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team received the No. 9 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament and was scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Kearny in the first round on Tuesday, May 17. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Bergen County Tech and No. 16 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 20.

Columbia lost to Nutley, 5-0, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, May 10, in Nutley. Columbia was the No. 6 seed. Nutley was the No. 3 seed.

After losing to Cedar Grove, 5-0, on Wednesday, May 11, at home, Columbia defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 8-7, in 10 innings on Thursday, May 12, at home. Junior Emma Buttner had three singles and an RBI, senior Lillie Austin had two singles and three RBIs, and junior Juliette Licata had two singles and an RBI. Sophomore Sam Stein and senior Liza Erickson each had two singles. Columbia scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win it.

Columbia defeated West Essex, 7-3, on Friday, May 13, in North Caldwell. Junior Mady Rowell had two doubles, a single and four RBIs, and freshman Charlotte Klepesch had a single, a double and an RBI. Senior Kathleen Wack pitched two innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts, and Rowell pitched five innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts.

Columbia lost at Caldwell, 13-2, on Saturday, May 14.

Columbia will visit Verona on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m.

Photos By Steve Ellmore