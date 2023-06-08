Columbia HS softball team captures sectional title!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team is having its best season in more than four decades.

The fourth-seeded Cougars, under ninth-year head coach Cliff Smith, defeated second-seeded Livingston 7-5 in eight innings in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Livingston.

It marked the Cougars’ first state sectional title since 1977.

Freshman Eva Clevenger went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and one RBI; senior Tess Schram went 1-for-5 with a single and an RBI; sophomore Charlotte Klepesch went 1-for-4 with a single and a stolen base; and freshman Lexi Kaplan had a walk, a stolen base and an RBI for the Cougars, who improved to 21-9 on the season.

Senior Mady Rowell pitched six innings with five strikeouts and two walks and freshman winning pitcher Claire Shupe pitched two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-0 lead. Livingston scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it, including a grand slam, and forced extra innings. The Cougars then scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the title.

It also was sweet payback for the Cougars, who lost to Livingston in both Super Essex Conference–American Division meetings this season.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit Section 2 champion Hillsborough in the Group 4 state semifinals on Tuesday, June 6.

In the sectional semifinals, the Cougars upset top-seeded Bergen Tech 12-4 on Wednesday, May 31, in Hackensack. Junior Addison Secor went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a walk and two RBIs; Clevenger went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs; Shupe went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and two RBIs; junior Ellie Martin went 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk; senior Juliette Licata went 2-for-5 with a single and a double; Kaplan went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; and Klepesch had one RBI.

Shupe pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and three walks, and striking out four.

Photos by Steve Ellmore