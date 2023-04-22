Columbia HS softball team defeats Montclair

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Claire Shupe went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Columbia High School softball team to a 5-0 win at Montclair on Friday, April 14.

Senior Mady Rowell allowed four hits and struck out four over six innings for the win. Shupe pitched one winning with three strikeouts.

Columbia snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Cougars lost to Morris Knolls 8-5 in the Pride/Essex Challenge at Ivy Hill Park on the campus of Seton Hall University on Saturday, April 15. TheCougars fell Cedar Grove 9-3 on Monday, April 17, at Meadowlands Park field to move to a 4-4 record. The Cougars started the season at 3-0 before losing to Mount St. Dominic 5-2 on Tuesday, April 11, in North Caldwell and Livingston 7-2 on Wednesday, April 12, on the road.

Here are upcoming games: