Columbia HS softball team enjoys season for the ages

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team enjoyed a season for the ages.

The Cougars won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament with a thrilling 7-5 win in eight innings over Super Essex Conference–American Division rival Livingston on Saturday, June 3 before losing a tough 1-0 decision to Section 2 champion Hillsborough in the Group 4 state semifinal on Tuesday, June 6, at Hillsborough to finish with a 21-10 overall record. The lone tally came on a home run in the second inning. Hillsborough was ranked No. 2 in the state by the Star-Ledger entering the game.

CHS head coach Cliff Smith was elated for his team’s magnificent season.

“The season was truly an amazing one and I’m happy it was with this group of girls,” said Smith, who completed his ninth year at the helm. “The way they worked so hard starting in the offseason with weightlifting together and then doing winter training, they deserved it. Our roster was a nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen which was such a key factor.

“Our captains, Tess Schram and Juliette Licata, did an incredible job leading our team this year and I believe they are one of the main reasons why we won North 1, Group 4. It was our first sectional championship since 1977. We also made the semifinals of the ECT (Essex County Tournament) for the first time since 1981, so this group really set the standard now for what Columbia softball should be. All and all, I am just super proud of this group and what they accomplished and look forward to what the future brings for the younger girls.”

Here are the CHS players who earned All-Super Essex Conference–American Division honors:

First team

Juliette Licata, senior.

Second team

Sam Stein, junior.

Tess Schram, senior.

Claire Shupe, freshman.

Honorable mention

Mady Rowell, senior.

Ellie Martin, junior.

