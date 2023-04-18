Columbia HS softball team enjoys solid 2-0 start to season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Cougars had a 3-0 record through Monday, April 10.

The Cougars defeated Morris Hills 10-0 in the season opener on Tuesday, April 4, at Meadowlands field. Junior right fielder Maisie Petruski and freshman first baseman Claire Shupe each had two hits and an RBI, and senior catcher Olivia Gibbons had a single and two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Sophomore third baseman Charlotte Klepesch and senior center fielder Emma Buettner each had one RBI for Columbia. Senior Mady Rowell threw a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Junior infielder Ellie Martin went 3-for-4 with an RBI; and senior second baseman Charley Halperin, Buettner, senior outfielder Juliette Licata, junior shortstop Sam Stein and senior outfielder Tess Schram each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Cougars to a 13-3 win over Caldwell at Meadowlands field. Rowell struck out 10 and allowed five hits in six innings pitched for the win.

Columbia defeated Nutley, 10-0, on April 10, at home. Junior Addison Secor had a double and a solo home run.

Here are upcoming games: