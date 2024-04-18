Columbia HS softball team enjoys solid start to the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team has enjoyed a solid start to the season.

The Cougars had a 4-2 overall record through Friday, April 12.

Columbia defeated West Essex, 12-1, on Monday, April 8, in North Caldwell. Senior shortstop Sam Stein went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI; sophomore Claire Shupe went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and an RBI; junior third baseman Charlotte Klepesch went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, two RBI and three runs scored; senior designated player-right fielder Maise Pietruski went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, two RBI and two runs scored; senior first baseman-pitcher Addison Secor went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI; and freshman first baseman-third baseman Maya Bernstein went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Shupe was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in five innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Columbia fell to Livingston, 5-2, on Thursday, April 11, at Meadowland Park field. Stein went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk; Shupe was 1-for-3 with a single; and senior second baseman-third baseman Ellie Martin went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and an RBI. Shupe pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits, striking out two and walking none.

The Cougars defeated Montclair, 6-1, on Friday, April 12. Sophomore outfielder Lexi Kaplan went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored; and Pietruski, Secor and sophomore catcher-infielder Abby Coulter each went 2-for-4 with two singles. Secor also pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Columbia will host Caldwell on Friday, April 19; visit Colts Neck on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m.; and host West Essex on Wednesday, April 24.

Photos by Joe Ungaro