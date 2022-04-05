Columbia HS softball team excited about the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Head coach Cliff Smith is excited about this year’s Columbia High School softball team.

“The team this year is looking great defensively so far,” he said in an email to the News-Record. “This is the most athletic group I have had in my eight seasons here at Columbia.”

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to begin the season on Friday, April 1, against West Essex, but the game was postponed. Columbia thus opened the season on Monday, April 4, at Bloomfield, a game they handily won, 15-2.

Columbia has three pitchers in senior Kathleen Wack, junior Mady Rowell and sophomore Addison Secor. The catchers are juniors Olivia Gibbons and Tess Schram, with Schram also playing in the outfield.

The other outfielders in the rotation are juniors Emma Buettner and Juliette Licata, sophomores Zoe Cartaina and Maisie Pietruski.

The starting infielders are sophomore Ellie Martin at third base, sophomore Sam Stein at shortstop, senior Liza Erickson at second base and senior Lillie Austin at first base. Freshman Charlotte Klepesch will also see time in the infield and as the designated player.

The captains are Wack, Erickson and Austin.