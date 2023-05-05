Columbia HS softball team is No. 4 seed in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team received the No. 4 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a second-round game on Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. against the first-round winner between No. 13 seed Payne Tech and No. 20 seed West Caldwell Tech.

Sam Stein, a junior, went 3-for-5 with three RBI and junior Ellie Martin went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI to lead the Cougars to a 12-4 win over Nutley on Wednesday, April 26, at Meadowland Park field. Tess Schram, a senior, went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk, sophomore Charlotte Klepesch went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and freshman Claire Shupe went 2-for-4 with a walk. Shupe pitched six innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight and walking one for the win.

The Cougars defeated Dayton 3-1 on Friday, April 28, in Springfield.

Juliette Licata, a senior, had a double and two RBI and freshman Eva Clevenger had a double, triple, and an RBI. Shupe allowed four hits and struck out 13 with just two walks for the win. Columbia improved to 8-5.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Mount St. Dominic 5-2 on Monday, April 24.