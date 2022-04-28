Columbia HS softball team notches wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team defeated West Essex, 8-3, on Wednesday, April 20, at home to snap a five-game losing streak.

Juliette Licata, a junior, went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Sam Stein, a sophomore, went 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs scored. Sophomore Maisie Pietruski went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Tess Schram, a junior, had a single and an RBI; senior Liza Erickson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; and junior Mady Rowell scattered eight hits while giving up three runs, one earned, with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Columbia lost to Governor Livingston, 11-2, on Thursday, April 21, at home. Pietruski went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. Stein went 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Licata had a single, and Schram hit a double.

Columbia defeated Passaic Valley, 7-0, on Saturday, April 23, in Little Falls. Sophomore Addison Secor went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored; Stein went 2-for-4 with two singles, two stolen bases and two runs scored; junior Olivia Gibbons had a single and an RBI; and freshman Charlotte Klepesch had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Sophomore Ellie Martin had an RBI, and Schram had a single and a run scored.

Columbia hosted Nutley on Monday, April 25, and lost, 1-0, at Meadowland Park softball field. Nutley scored in the first inning. Columbia moved to a 3-7 record on the season.

Columbia was scheduled to visit Glen Ridge on Wednesday, April 27. Columbia will visit Hanover Park on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m.; host Mount Saint Mary Academy on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m.; host Colonia on Tuesday, May 3, at 4 p.m.; and visit Caldwell on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m.