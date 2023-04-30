Columbia HS softball team notches wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team defeated Summit and Bayonne in consecutive games.

Ellie Martin, a junior, went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and senior Tess Schram went 2 for 2 to lead the Cougars to an 11-0 win over Summit on Tuesday, April 18, at Meadowlands Park field.

Senior Juliette Licata, sophomore Charlotte Klepesch and junior Zoe Cartaina each had a hit and an RBI.

Claire Shupe, a freshman, pitched a five-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak.

Shupe, Martin, freshman Eva Clevinger and senior Emma Buettner each had a hit and RBI in the 5-3 win over Bayonne at the Black and Gold Invitational in Cedar Grove on Saturday, April 22. Schram had a triple and junior Sam Stein had a hit for the Cougars, who improved to 6-4 overall record on the season.

Mady Rowell, a senior, pitched a complete four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk.