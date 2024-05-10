Columbia HS softball team reaches the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Columbia High School softball team defeated 12th-seeded Millburn, 14-7, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at Meadowland Park on Friday, May 3.

Sophomore Claire Shupe went 2-for-2 with two singles, a walk and one RBI. Shupe also pitched two innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts for the win.

Senior Zoe Cartaina went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBI. Seniors Addison Secor and Ellie Martin each had a single and two RBI. Junior Charlotte Klepesch and sophomore Lexi Kaplan each had an RBI. Senior Sam Stein had a double and freshman Maya Bernstein had a triple.

The Cougars, who won their third straight game to improve to 11-6 on the season, will visit fourth-seeded Caldwell in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m.

In earlier action, the Cougars won at Hudson Catholic, 11-0, Tuesday, April 30, and defeated Bayonne, 3-1, Thursday, May 2, at home.