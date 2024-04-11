Columbia HS softball team rolls by Pingry, 12-1

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team defeated Pingry, 12-1, on Saturday, April 6, in an invitational in Basking Ridge to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Sam Stein had a single, a double and four RBI; Addison Secor had a single, a home run and one RBI; Maya Bernstein had a single, a double and two RBI; and Lexi Kaplan had a single and two RBI to lead the Cougars. Secor pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing four hits and one walk for the win.

In the season opener, CHS defeated Glen Ridge, 10-4, on Monday, April 1, in Montclair. Claire Shupe had a single, a double, a triple and two RBI; Charlotte Klepesch had a single and three RBI and JoJo Yarde had four runs scored. Shupe pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Columbia lost to Mount St. Dominic, 6-4, Friday, April 5, at Meadowlands Park field. Klepesch had two singles, a double and an RBI; Ellie Martin had a single and two RBI; and Maisie Pietruski had a single and an RBI.

The Cougars will host Livingston on Thursday, April 11; host Montclair on Friday, April 12; visit Caldwell on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m.; and visit Cedar Grove on Monday, April 15.