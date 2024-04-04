Columbia HS softball team seeks another banner season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team enjoyed a memorable season last year, capturing the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championship before finishing with a 21-10 overall record. It was the program’s first sectional title since 1979.

The Cougars defeated Livingston, 7-5, in the sectional final in a matchup of Super Essex Conference-American Division foes. Columbia then dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Section 2 champion Hillsborough in the Group 4 semifinal.

With a good group of returning players, head coach Cliff Smith is optimistic that his team can produce another successful season..

The Cougars’ key returning players are senior shortstop-captain Sam Stein, senior second baseman-captain Ellie Martin, senior first baseman-pitcher-captain Addison Secor, junior third baseman Charlotte Klepesch, sophomore pitcher-first baseman Claire Shupe and sophomore right fielder Lexi Kaplan.

Shupe had a remarkable freshman year in the pitching circle, as she allowed only 19 earned runs and 67 hits and struck out 127 in 87 innings pitched.

Martin batted .365 (31-for-85) with a team-high 13 doubles and slugged .516, while Stein batted .323 (30-for-93) and slugged .367 last season.

Shupe and Stein earned second-team honors and Martin made the honorable mention on the all-Super Essex Conference-American Division, as voted by the divisional coaches. The American Division is the top division in the SEC.

Smith said the team has been coming along nicely. Unfortunately, sophomore catcher Eva Clevenger will be sidelined for the year after an offseason knee injury. Sophomore Abby Coulter has stepped in really nicely at the catcher position and is continuing to grow a nice connection with Shupe and the other pitchers, Smith said.

Smith said the team has good pitchers and will play great defense, while the offense is expected to come along as the weather gets warmer.

The team has a top-20 schedule and will be up to the challenge, Smith said.

“The days of Columbia softball being an underdog are over and it’s time to realize that our program is here to stay,” Smith said.

The following is the team roster, with uniform numbers, names, grades and positions:

Elyse Hermes, freshman outfielder-pitcher. Maya Bernstein, freshman third baseman-first baseman. Lexi Kaplan,sophomore outfielder. Sam Stein, senior shortstop. Lydia Friedman, junior second base. Campbell Connell, junior second baseman-pitcher. Maisie Pietruski,senior right fielder-designated player. Sofia Amador, sophomore infielder-outfielder. Addison Secor, senior first baseman-pitcher. Mariel Amador, senior outfielder. JoJo Yarde, freshman outfielder. Charlotte Klepesch, junior third baseman. Zoe Cartaina, senior outfielder. Eva Clevenger, sophomore catcher-designated player. Abby Coulter, sophomore catcher-infielder. Claire Shupe, sophomore pitcher-first baseman. Anna Shalom, junior outfielder. Keira Sims, senior first baseman. Scarlett Levinson, junior first baseman. Jordan Juter, senior third baseman. Ellie Martin, senior second baseman-third baseman.

The following are upcoming games:

April 5: Mount Saint Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

April 6: vs. Hillsborough, at Pope John, 11 a.m.

April 8: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 11: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 12: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Cedar Grove,4 p.m.

April 19: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Colts Neck, 1 p.m.

April 24: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 25: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Mount Saint Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

April 27: vs. Morris Knolls, at Seton Hall University, 9 a.m

April 29: Morris Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at Hudson Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

May 1: Wayne Valley, 4 p.m.

May 3: Bayonne, 7 p.m.

May 4: Essex County Tournament first round.

May 6: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 9: Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 11: ECT quarterfinals.

May 13: at Montclair, 4 p.m.