Columbia HS softball team seeks another great season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the Columbia High School softball team, the past two seasons have been magnificent.

In 2023, the Cougars captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship, defeating Super Essex Conference rival Livingston, 7-5, in the final at Livingston. It marked their first state sectional title since 1979, as they finished with a 21-10 record.

Last season, the Cougars reached the North 1, Group 4 sectional final, looking for a repeat championship. Unfortunately, they lost to Morristown, 3-0, to finish with a solid 17-10 record.

This season, the Cougars are poised to make another strong run.

The Cougars, under longtime head coach Cliff Smith, are led by their captains and returnees: senior shortstop Charlotte Klepesch, senior second baseman Campbell Connell and junior pitcher Claire Shupe.

“I am really looking forward to this season,” Smith said. “We have a great group that are really coming together during the preseason, led by our three captains.”

Columbia also returns junior Eva Clevenger, who is back from an injury that caused her to miss last season. Clevenger will be a big boost to the lineup, Smith said.

Smith mentioned other players who will be key contributors.

“Sophomore Maya Bernstein is playing a great third base early on and senior Anna Shalom has solidified herself in left field,” Smith said. “Junior Abby Coulter is back behind the plate catching, as is fellow junior Lexi Kaplan in right field. Freshman Jamie Tarrow has been amazing since day 1 in center field and continues to get better everyday. We are ranked No. 19 in the NJ.com preseason top 20 for the second season in a row and we look to build off of those expectations, as well as the ones that we have set for ourselves. We hope to be back at SHU (Seton Hall University) for the Essex County semifinals this year again, as we have done the past two seasons, and make a run in the state tournament.”

The other seniors on the team are outfielder Molly Carlton, second base Lydia Friedman and first base Scarlett Levinson. Junior left fielder/catcher Emma Lerner, junior shortstop/second base Sofia Amador, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Elyse Hermes, freshman third base/catcher Kelsey Kouyoumdjian and freshman second base/SS Cassie Maguire are other contributors.

The Cougars began the season on Tuesday, April 1, against Bloomfield at Carla Ward Memorial Field in Bloomfield. The result of the game was after press time. The first home game is Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m. against Caldwell at Meadowland Park in South Orange.

The following are other upcoming games:

• April 5: Hanover Park, 11 a.m.

• April 7: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

• April 9: at Randolph, 4 p.m.