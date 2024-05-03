Columbia HS softball team seeks strong Essex County Tournament run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars, seeded fifth, will host a round-of-16 game on Friday, May 3, at Meadowland Park field at 7 p.m. against No. 12 seed Millburn.

Mount St. Dominic Academy is the No. 1 seed. Livingston is the No. 2 seed, Cedar Grove is the No. 3 seed and Caldwell is the No. 4 seed in the 22-team field.

The quarterfinals are Saturday, May 11, at the higher-seeded schools.

CHS defeated West Essex, 8-5, Wednesday, April 24, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at Meadowland Park field. Sophomore Claire Shupe had two singles and two RBI, senior Addison Secor had a homer and two RBI and sophomore Lexi Kaplan had a single and an RBI. Shupe pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Cougars defeated Nutley, 17-0, Thursday, April 25, at home in a crossover divisional game. Senior Sam Stein had three singles and two RBI, senior Ellie Martin had two doubles and four RBI, Shupe had two singles and two RBI, Kaplan had two singles and one RBI, senior Jordan Juter had a double and two RBI, junior Charlotte Klepesch had two RBI, and Secor had a single and an RBI. Shupe pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

The Cougars lost at Mount St. Dominic, 5-1, Friday, April 26. Klepesch singled twice and Martin had an RBI.

Columbia lost to Morris Knolls, 4-2, Saturday, April 27, in the Pride/Essex Challenge, hosted by Seton Hall University, to move to an 8-6 overall record. Morris Knolls improved to 14-0.