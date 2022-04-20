Columbia HS softball team seeks to bounce back

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

Columbia lost at Cranford, 4-0, on Tuesday, April 12, and lost to Verona, 5-1, at home on Wednesday, April 13, to move to a 1-5 record.

Columbia visited Livingston on Monday, April 18, and lost 6-1, to move to a 1-5 record on the season.

Columbia was scheduled to host West Essex on Wednesday, April 20. Columbia will host Governor Livingston on Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m.; visit Passaic Valley on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in Little Falls; and host Nutley on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.