Columbia HS softball team wins in sectional first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Claire Shupe pitched a six-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk to lead the defending champion Columbia High School softball team to a 10-0 win over Kearny in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Meadowland Park field.

At the plate, Shupe also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and two RBI.

Senior Ellie Martin went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and one RBI; senior Maisie Pietruski had a single and a double; and junior Charlotte Klepesch had two singles and two RBI.

The Cougars, who improved to 15-9 overall on the season, were scheduled to host No. 6 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28, after press time. If they won, the Cougars will play either No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech or No. 7 seed Bloomfield in the semifinals on Thursday, May 30, at the higher-seeded site. The final is Saturday, June 1, at the higher-seeded school’s field.

Livingston is the top seed and was scheduled to host No. 8 seed Bergen County Tech, while No. 4 seeded Montclair hosted No. 12 seed Morristown, in the other quarterfinal games. CHS defeated Livingston in last year’s sectional final.

