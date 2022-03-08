Columbia HS sophomore Madison Stevens captures shot put title at the state indoor track Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School sophomore Madison Stevens has been crowned the state’s best girls shot put thrower.

Stevens won the girls shot put event at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state indoor track-and-field Meet of Champions on Friday, March 4, at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

Stevens threw a school-record 43 feet, 1 inch to beat a field of 28 other throwers.

The Columbia High School boys 4-x-800-meter relay also competed at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, March 5, at the Bennett Complex, finishing in 20th place in 8:40.86. The relay team comprised junior Dan Butkus and seniors Javier Casella, Aaron Glassman and Nate Lindstrom.

Photo Courtesy of Taylor Iraggi/CHS head track coach