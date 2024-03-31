Columbia HS spring teams gear up for their seasons

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School spring sports teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The baseball and softball teams will open their seasons on Monday, April 1, against Glen Ridge. The baseball team will be home and the softball team will be on the road.

The girls lacrosse team will host Westwood in the opener on April 1, and the boys lacrosse team will host Madison on Tuesday, April 2, to begin the season. The boys tennis team will visit Millburn to begin the season on April 1.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 1: Glen Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

April 3: Caldwell, 4:15 p.m.

April 5: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 6: McNair Academic, 11 a.m.

April 8: Nutley, 4:15 p.m.

April 11: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 15: Millburn, 4:15 p.m.

April 17: Mendham, 4:15 p.m.

April 19: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Verona, 11:30 a.m.

April 24: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Old Tappan, 4 p.m.

April 30: Seton Hall Prep, 4:15 p.m.

May 1: West Essex, 4:15 p.m.

May 4: St. Peter’s Prep, 10 a.m.

May 6: Livingston, 7 p.m.

May 9: St. Joseph-Metuchen, 4:15 p.m.

May 11: Cresskill, 10 a.m.

May 13: Montclair, 4:15 p.m.

May 15: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 17: Union City, 4:30 p.m.

May 20: at Union, 11 a.m.

Softball

April 1: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 5: Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Hillsborough invitational, 11 a.m.

April 8: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 11: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 12: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 19: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Colts Neck, 1 p.m.

April 24: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 25: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

April 27: vs. Morris Knolls, at Seton Hall University, 9 a.m.

April 29: Morris Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at Hudson Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

May 1: Wayne Valley, 4 p.m.

May 3: Bayonne, 7 p.m.

May 6: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8: Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 13: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 15: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

April 2: Madison, 4:15 p.m.

April 4: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Caldwell, 10 a.m.

April 11: St. Peter’s Prep, 4:15 p.m.

April 13: at West Essex, 2 p.m.

April 15: Montclair, 4:15 p.m.

April 18: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Delaware Valley, 4 p.m.

April 26: Cranford, 4:15 p.m.

May 1: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

May 15: at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 18: Mount Olive, 10 a.m.

May 21: at Seton Hall Prep, 4:30 p.m.

May 22: at Teaneck, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

April 1: Westwood, 4:15 p.m.

April 3: Kinnelon, 4:15 p.m.

April 8: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 11: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 13: Sparta, 10 a.m.

April 15: at Morristown Beard, 4 p.m.

April 19: West Morris, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 29: Pascack Valley, 6:15 p.m.

May 2: at Cranford, 4:30 p.m.

May 6: at Cedar Grove, 4:30 p.m.

May 8: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

May 15: Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 4:15 p.m.

Boys tennis

April 1: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Summit, 4 p.m.

April 3: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 4: at Colonia, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 12: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 16: Essex County Tournament, at Althea Gibson Center, in Newark.

April 17: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 19: Hillsborough, 4 p.m.

April 24: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 26: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 29: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 30: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 1: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 3: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 6: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 8: Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 10: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

May 13: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Cranford, 4 p.m.

May 17: Morristown, 4 p.m.